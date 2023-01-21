Leinster finish strongest to dispatch of Racing 92

Fiachra Gallagher

Leinster ran out eventual 36-10 winners over Racing 92 at the Aviva Stadium to secure number one seeding in Pool A in the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Four tries in the final 15 minutes helped Leo Cullen's charges to victory in Dublin 4. Leinster scored six tries in all: two each for Jimmy O’Brien and Hugo Keenan, with Josh van der Flier and the man-of-the-match Garry Ringrose also crossing the Racing line.

Leinster are on the board and it's Jimmy O'Brien with their first try of the day. They lead Racing92 at Lansdowne Road.#HeinekenChampionsCup

📱 Live updates 👉 https://t.co/9GgAnrNhER

📺 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/eVcUOPHyX5

📻 Listen live commentary 👉 https://t.co/F02ZvJnGKM pic.twitter.com/05idiKO5s4 — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 21, 2023

Garry Ringrose gave credit to Racing in his post-match interview with RTÉ Sport.

"We have huge respect for them, and know they're incredibly dangerous, so we had to be properly on it," he said.

"Thankfully our lads managed to stick at it and managed to pull through in the second half, towards the end there.

"Really good game, the scoreline probably doesn't reflect how strong and good they were, and there's definitely stuff, coming away, that we'll be needing to work on.

"Happy out winning at home here in front of our supporters," he said.