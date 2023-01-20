Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 17:49

What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

Here's a guide to the best televised sport this weekend
James Cox

There's plenty of sporting action to look forward to this weekend including the All-Ireland club senior hurling and football finals, and some mouthwatering Premier League clashes.

Here's a guide to the best televised sport this weekend:

Saturday, January 21st

Tennis: Australian Open, midnight- 1pm, Eurosport

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship, 5am-1pm, Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: Liverpool v Chelsea, Premier League, 12.30pm, BT Sport 1

Rugby: Connacht v Munster, Women's Interpro, 1pm, TG4

Rugby: Harlequins v Sharks, Champions Cup, 1pm, BT Sport 2

Rugby: Northampton v La Rochelle, Champions Cup, 1pm, UTV and BT Sport 3

Horse Racing: Ascot, 1.10-4pm, Virgin Media One and ITV 3

GAA: Longford v Louth, O'Byrne Cup final, 2pm, TG4 Player

Soccer: West Ham v Everton, Premier League, 3pm, Premier Sports 1

Rugby: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup, 3.15pm, RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 2

Rugby: Bordeaux Bègles v Gloucester, Champions Cup, 3pm, BT Sport 3

Golf: The American Express, 4.30pm-midnight, Sky Sports Golf

Boxing: IABA Senior Elite Finals, 5pm, TG4 YouTube

GAA: Dublin v Meath, Women's Football League, 5.15pm, TG4

Soccer: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports PL

Rugby: Exeter v Castres, Champions Cup, 5.30pm, BT Sport 2

Rugby: Ulster v Sale, Champions Cup, 8pm, BT Sport 2

Rugby: Ulster v Leinster, Women's Interpro, 5.30pm, TG4 YouTube

GAA: Derry v Tyrone, McKenna Cup final, 6pm, TG4 YouTube

Boxing: Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith, 6pm, Sky Box Office

NFL: Jaguars v Chief, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Giants v Eagles, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL

NBA: Celtics v Raptors, 10pm, Sky Sports Arena

NBA: Bucks v Cavaliers, 0.30am, Sky Sports Arena

Soccer: Match Of The Day, 10.30pm, BBC1

Sunday, January 22nd

Tennis: Austrlian Open, midnight-1pm, Eurosport

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship, 5am-1pm, Sky Sports Golf

GAA: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy, Club Senior Hurling final, 1.30pm, TG4

GAA: Glen v Kilmacud Crokes, Club Senior Football final, 3.30pm, TG4

Soccer: Leeds v Brentford, Premier League, 2pm, Sky Sports PL

Soccer: Arsenal v Manchester United, Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports PL

Soccer: Hibernian v Hearts, Scottish Cup, 2pm, Premier Sports 2

Golf: The American Express, 4.30pm-midnight, Sky Sports Golf

NFL: Bengals v Bills, 8pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Cowboys v 49ers, 11.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

NBA: Pelicans v Heat, 8.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

NBA: Knicks v Raptors, 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

Soccer: Match Of The Day, 10.30pm, BBC 1

manchester unitedpremier leaguearsenalsportkilmacud crokesleinster rugbyballyhale shamrockstv sport guideall-ireland senior club hurling finalall-ireland senior club football final
