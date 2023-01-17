Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 16:37

Australian Open day two: Evergreen Andy Murray rolls back the years

The story of the second day of action at the Australian Open
Australian Open day two: Evergreen Andy Murray rolls back the years

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Andy Murray added another chapter to his remarkable career with a brilliant five-set victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini on Rod Laver Arena.

It was Murray’s first win over a top-20 player at a grand slam since 2017, while Dan Evans made it four British players through to round two with a four-set win over Facundo Bagnis either side of a three-hour break because of extreme heat.

Rain also caused delays later in the day, but under the roof on Laver Novak Djokovic felt the love from his fans with victory over Roberto Carballes Baena on his return, while Ons Jabeur recovered from dropping the second set to defeat Tamara Zidansek.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur serves to Tamara Zidansek
Ons Jabeur serves to Tamara Zidansek (Aaron FavilaAP)

Quote of the day

 

Fritz’s embarrassing art

Jabeur’s hard-working husband

Fallen seeds

Women: Martina Trevisan (21), Kaia Kanepi (31)
Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Miomir Kecmanovic (26)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu will try to emulate Murray by pulling off a huge victory on Rod Laver when she plays Coco Gauff in the night session on Wednesday.

The clash between the two young stars has been hotly anticipated and will follow matches involving Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Rafael Nadal.

Cameron Norrie is also in action in second round, with the British number one taking on Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

More in this section

Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open
Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023 Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023
It is mindblowing – Justin Thomas says Netflix hit jackpot filming 2022 season It is mindblowing – Justin Thomas says Netflix hit jackpot filming 2022 season
tennisandy murraywrapaustralian openaustralian
Mark Cavendish completes switch to Astana Qazaqstan on one-year contract

Mark Cavendish completes switch to Astana Qazaqstan on one-year contract

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more