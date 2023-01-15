Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 13:15

Sunday sport: All-Ireland finals at Croke Park; north London derby

First up David Clifford's Fossa meet Tyrone's Stewartstown Harps in the AIB junior club football decider
Soccer

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, says his Premier League leaders are in a "good emotional state" as they prepare for the north London derby.

They've a five point advantage at the top of the table ahead of the trip to rivals Tottenham.

Before that Chelsea host London neighbours Crystal Palace at 2pm.

The Blues go into the game 10th, with manager Graham Potter under increasing pressure.

At the same time high-flying Newcastle welcome Fulham to St James' Park.

A win for Eddie Howe's side would see them go third.

__________________________________________

Rangers face Aberdeen at 3pm this afteroon at Hampden Park in their Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Celtic await the winners in the decider after they beat Kilmarnock 2-0 yesterday.

GAA

There are two All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

First up David Clifford's Fossa meet Tyrone's Stewartstown Harps in the AIB junior club football decider.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm.

Then Rathmore of Kerry take on Tyrone's Galbally Pearses in the intermediate football final from 3.30pm.

Rugby

There's more action in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Castres are just getting underway against Edinburgh.

London Irish are entertaining the Stormers and later French giants Racing 92 take on Harlequins.

Cricket

Ireland has posted 141-for-9 against Zimbabwe in the decider of their T20 internationals in Harare.

Ireland levelled the three-match series with a 6 wickets victory yesterday.

 

