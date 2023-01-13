Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 21:46

Rossies banish Sligo to reach Connacht League Final

Roscommon captain Keith Doyle aided his county to victory with two goals in the second half at the Connacht GAA Air Dome
Roscommon have beaten Sligo 3-17 to 2-13 in the Connacht League semi-final at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

Sean Carrabine got Sligo off to a strong start with a goal 12 minutes in, but Roscommon's Ben O'Carroll was quick to respond with a green flag of his own a minute later.

With very little to separate the sides, a penalty for Sligo gave Paddy O'Connor room to kick his county into a two-point lead which they were able to extend to three points by the break.

However, the second half didn't follow a similar format for Tony McEntee's men after Donal Conlan saw red just minutes after play resumed.

A point up with 23 minutes gone in the second half, captain Keith Doyle extended the Rossies' lead with a goal, later adding a second to his tally in the closing minutes of the game.

Roscommon will now meet Mayo or Galway in the final next Friday.

