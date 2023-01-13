Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 13:06

Jordan Spieth part of three-way tie for the lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

The American opened with a six under 64.
Jordan Spieth part of three-way tie for the lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

By PA Sport Staff

Jordan Spieth opened with a six under 64 to share the lead at the Sony Open with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Spieth, of the US, had three birdies in a a four-hole stretch around the turn, and outside of his lone bogey on the 13th hole, his only disappointment was having to settle for par on his final hole at the par-five ninth.

Compatriot Harris English finished with 65 in a large group one behind, which also included Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

Taylor Montgomery lines up his shot with his caddie on the 17th green during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament on Thursday
Taylor Montgomery lines up his shot with his caddie on the 17th green during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament on Thursday (Matt York/AP)

SH Kim of South Korea was five under with two holes to play when the opening round was halted by darkness.

His countryman, KJ Choi, meanwhile, made a rare PGA Tour start at the age of 52. He was in the group at 66 that included Stewart Cink, who turns 50 in May.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, opened with a 68, one better than Australian Adam Scott.

Michael Castillo, the Kapalua club pro who qualified for his first PGA Tour event at age 60 while battling cancer, opened with a 79.

More in this section

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest
Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam
Kick It Out welcomes FA move to charge clubs over ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants Kick It Out welcomes FA move to charge clubs over ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants
golfpga tourstewart cinkhideki matsuyamahawaiihonolulujordan spiethchris kirkadam scottspiethkj choimichael castillorory sabbatinish kimsony opentaylor montgomerywaialae country club
Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink driving

Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more