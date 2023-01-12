Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 22:13

Nightmare debut for Joao Felix as Fulham loss piles pressure on Graham Potter

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table.
Nightmare debut for Joao Felix as Fulham loss piles pressure on Graham Potter

By Sonia Twigg, PA

Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut as a 2-1 defeat at Fulham piled more pressure on under-fire Blues boss Graham Potter.

The Portugal forward joined on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and started at Craven Cottage, but only lasted 58 minutes before he was dismissed for a dangerous high-footed challenge on Kenny Tete.

The score was 1-1 at the time after Kalidou Koulibaly cancelled out Chelsea old boy Willian’s opener, only for Carlos Vinicius’ header to leave Potter’s side in 10th with one win in their last nine Premier League matches, 10 points off the top four.

More in this section

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest
Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink driving Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink driving
Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballgraham potterwillianfulhamcraven cottagecarlos viniciuskalidou koulibalyfulham vs chelseajoao felix
Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam

Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more