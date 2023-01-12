Nightmare debut for Joao Felix as Fulham loss piles pressure on Graham Potter

By Sonia Twigg, PA

Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut as a 2-1 defeat at Fulham piled more pressure on under-fire Blues boss Graham Potter.

The Portugal forward joined on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and started at Craven Cottage, but only lasted 58 minutes before he was dismissed for a dangerous high-footed challenge on Kenny Tete.

The score was 1-1 at the time after Kalidou Koulibaly cancelled out Chelsea old boy Willian’s opener, only for Carlos Vinicius’ header to leave Potter’s side in 10th with one win in their last nine Premier League matches, 10 points off the top four.