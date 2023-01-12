Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 17:48

Gary Ballance makes winning debut for Zimbabwe as Ireland beaten in T20 opener

The former England batter made 30 in a five-wicket win in Harare.
Gary Ballance makes winning debut for Zimbabwe as Ireland beaten in T20 opener

By PA Sport staff

Former England batter Gary Ballance enjoyed a winning start to his Zimbabwe career, hitting 30 in a low-scoring T20 victory over Ireland in Harare.

Ballance, now 33, switched his allegiance to the country of his birth having last featured for England in 2017.

He played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for his adopted nation but latterly struggled with his mental health and was suspended from future selection after admitting using “unacceptable” language to former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

His new chapter on the international stage began with a breezy 30, including two fours and a six, as Zimbabwe chased down a modest target with five wickets in hand.

Ireland were bowled out for just 114 as only three players reached double figures and Gareth Delany top-scored with 24. Ross Adair was dismissed for five on debut as he stood in for the unavailable Paul Stirling.

Despite also missing Josh Little to the franchise circuit, Ireland struck twice with the new ball only for Ballance and Sean Williams (34 not out) to knock off the bulk of the runs in the middle order.

Harry Tector and Mark Adair finished with two apiece but Zimbabwe made it 1-0 in the three-match series with two overs unused.



More in this section

Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games
Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam
Lobov will have to pay costs of failed Twitter injunction bid against Conor McGregor Lobov will have to pay costs of failed Twitter injunction bid against Conor McGregor
cricketzimbabweirelandgary ballance
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more