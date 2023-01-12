Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 11:03

FA reviewing mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves after cup tie

The incident occurred following Forest’s penalty shoot-out victory over Wolves in the Carabao Cup
FA reviewing mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves after cup tie

Jonathan Veal, PA

The English Football Association (FA) is reviewing the mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves at the end of their Carabao Cup quarter-final, the PA news agency understands.

After Forest had won a penalty shoot-out to secure their path to the last four, both sets of players were involved in a melee, with stewards forced to run on to the City Ground pitch to intervene.

Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White, playing against his former club, appeared to be in the thick of the action, having celebrated his side’s win in front of travelling supporters who had booed him.

The FA will review the referee’s report when it arrives and video footage but a charge would appear highly likely.

Morgan Gibbs-White was in the thick of the action
Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated his side’s win in front of the Wolves fans (Rui Vieira/AP)

Forest boss Steve Cooper did not want to discuss the issue after his side’s win, which set up a two-legged semi-final with Manchester United.

“I am not going to deny there wasn’t one because there was but why it happened and how it happened and what happened, if I speak about it I wouldn’t be completely clear because I don’t know,” he said.

“So I shouldn’t really say anything.”

It was an ill-tempered game as there was an earlier low-key melee that saw Nunes Matheus, Daniel Podence and Serge Aurier booked after Wolves were denied a late penalty.

Wolves’ protests also saw boss Julen Lopetegui booked.

More in this section

Jack Draper advances into Adelaide quarter-finals following win over Tommy Paul Jack Draper advances into Adelaide quarter-finals following win over Tommy Paul
Gareth Bale feels ‘incredibly fortunate to have realised dream’ as he retires Gareth Bale feels ‘incredibly fortunate to have realised dream’ as he retires
Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation
soccerwolverhamptonnottm forestforest
Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games

Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more