Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 15:28

Kilmacud Crokes see themselves back to All-Ireland final with win over Kerrins O'Rahillys

A goal from Hugh Kenny early in the second half proved vital for the Stillorgan men
Kilmacud Crokes see themselves back to All-Ireland final with win over Kerrins O'Rahillys

A late charge from Kerry's Kerrin O'Rahillys was not enough to deny Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes a spot in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final, who saw their way to the decider on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-14.

Hugh Kenny provided the crucial goal early in the second half, but their work was far from over as the Kerrymen pushed to the final whistle attempting to claw their way back.

There was no glittering start in Croke Park, as the sides traded points for the opening 15 minutes, until the Stillorgan men stretched their heads ahead after four unanswered points coming from Kenny, Shane Horan, Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullins.

At the close of the half, O'Rahillys rallied to cut their deficit back to two points, 0-8 to 0-6, after a subdued Shane Walsh added a free for Crokes.

The second half brought the excitement as the Leinster champions got into gear, heightened by Man-of-the-Match Kenny's goal in the 35th minute.

Just beyond the 40-minute mark, O'Rahillys found themselves seven points adrift as the Dubliners well and truly hit their purple patch.

However, a steady stream of points had the Munster kingpins on the right track, and the sharpshooting of Jack Savage kept his side in touch when Kilmacud seamed to be running out of steam.

With Crokes conceding a slew of scorable frees, O'Rahillys were back within three points as the game ticked into the red.

Despite their best efforts, O'Rahillys' hopes were eventually dashed when Mullins cleared a chance on goal to bring the final whistle and see Crokes through to their latest All-Ireland club final.

More in this section

Sunday sport: All-Ireland club football semi-finals, FA Cup Sunday sport: All-Ireland club football semi-finals, FA Cup
Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys
Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii
gaafootballcroke parkkilmacud crokesclub championshipskerrin o'rahhilys
Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more