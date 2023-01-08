Kilmacud Crokes see themselves back to All-Ireland final with win over Kerrins O'Rahillys

A late charge from Kerry's Kerrin O'Rahillys was not enough to deny Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes a spot in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final, who saw their way to the decider on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-14.

Hugh Kenny provided the crucial goal early in the second half, but their work was far from over as the Kerrymen pushed to the final whistle attempting to claw their way back.

There was no glittering start in Croke Park, as the sides traded points for the opening 15 minutes, until the Stillorgan men stretched their heads ahead after four unanswered points coming from Kenny, Shane Horan, Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullins.

At the close of the half, O'Rahillys rallied to cut their deficit back to two points, 0-8 to 0-6, after a subdued Shane Walsh added a free for Crokes.

The second half brought the excitement as the Leinster champions got into gear, heightened by Man-of-the-Match Kenny's goal in the 35th minute.

Just beyond the 40-minute mark, O'Rahillys found themselves seven points adrift as the Dubliners well and truly hit their purple patch.

However, a steady stream of points had the Munster kingpins on the right track, and the sharpshooting of Jack Savage kept his side in touch when Kilmacud seamed to be running out of steam.

With Crokes conceding a slew of scorable frees, O'Rahillys were back within three points as the game ticked into the red.

Despite their best efforts, O'Rahillys' hopes were eventually dashed when Mullins cleared a chance on goal to bring the final whistle and see Crokes through to their latest All-Ireland club final.