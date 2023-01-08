Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 13:24

Sunday sport: All-Ireland club football semi-finals, FA Cup

There's a double header at Croke Park in the AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship
Leeds manager, Jesse Marsch, says he's excited for the "massive" challenge of trying to win the FA Cup.

They take on Championship side, Cardiff City, in the third round in the Welsh capital this afternoon.

After seeing cup upsets already this weekend, Marsch doesn't want his team to fall to lower league opposition.

Seven other FA Cup ties are taking place.

Bristol City are underway against Swansea with the Welsh side leading 1-0 and Derby County are hosting Barnsley.

From 2pm, Hartlepool United go head-to-head with Stoke City, Norwich City host Blackburn Roves and Stockport County are at home to Walsall.

In the later games, it's Aston Villa at home to Stevenage and Manchester City take on Chelsea.

GAA

Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin meet Kerry's Kerins O' Rahilly's in the first semi-final from 1.30pm.

At 3:30pm, Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn face Glen of Derry.

The games are both live on TG4.

Golf

Colin Morikawa remains the man to catch ahead of the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The American is 24 under par.

Seamus Power is 12 shots adrift and tied for 19th spot after carding a 3 under par 70 last night.

Racing

The Racing's underway at Naas with the feature off at 2.20pm.

8 runners go to post in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins trained 'Grangeclare West' leads the betting.

 

