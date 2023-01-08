Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 09:48

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

The 25-year-old won the tournament in both 2019 and 2021.
By PA Sport Staff

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals.

Organisers confirmed on Sunday that Japan’s Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing in Melbourne.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the tweet said.

The 25-year-old’s ranking has slipped to 47 and she has not played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo.

Osaka won her first-round match at that tournament when Australia’s Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka won only one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open at which she also is a two-time champion.

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska has been promoted to the main draw in her place.

The Australian Open, which starts on January 16th, has already has lost several leading players including men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz who pulled out on Saturday with an ankle injury.

