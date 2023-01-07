Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 20:05

Cathal Forde at the double as Connacht have too much bite for Sharks

Forde crossed the whitewash twice, with Conor Oliver and Tiernan O’Halloran also claiming tries in the opening half
Cathal Forde at the double as Connacht have too much bite for Sharks

PA Sport Staff

Three first-half tries laid the foundations for Connacht’s much-needed 24-12 BKT United Rugby Championship win over the Sharks at the Sportsground.

Young centre Cathal Forde crossed twice in a player-of-the-match performance, with Conor Oliver and Tiernan O’Halloran also claiming tries to give the hosts a 19-0 half-time lead.

Squad rotation saw the Sharks retain only three starters from their 47-20 victory over the Bulls, while their director of rugby Neil Powell stayed behind in Durban in order to prepare for the Heineken Champions Cup next week.

Forde’s 55th-minute effort sealed Connacht’s bonus point in wet and windy conditions before the youthful Sharks halved the deficit through Rohan Janse van Rensburg and replacement Dian Bleuler.

The strong wind made for an error-strewn start, obstruction by Josh Murphy at a lineout robbing Connacht of their first real opportunity but they made no mistake midway through the first half.

A Kieran Marmion break led to a penalty and from the lineout, a surging maul saw flanker Oliver ground the ball in the left corner.

The post denied Jack Carty’s conversion but he was on target when adding the extras to Forde’s first of the evening, the 21-year-old being the beneficiary of Tom Farrell’s gobbling up of a Mack Hansen kick over the top.

Turnovers cost the Sharks in their attempts to respond, and full-back O’Halloran got on the scoresheet with a crisply-executed move just before the interval.

Turning into the wind, Connacht came through Shane Delahunt’s sin-binning unscathed. Indeed, only a Farrell knock-on ruled out what would have been a tremendous team try finished off by Carty.

The bonus point was secured when Forde blocked down a Nevaldo Fleurs kick to widen the gap to 24 points.

Centre Van Rensburg got the Sharks on the board on the hour mark, bursting through a gap for replacement Lionel Cronje to make it a seven-pointer.

Kerron van Vuuren, another of the South Africans’ bench players, had a quick-fire try ruled out for Grant Williams being offside from a charge-down.

Bleuler did burrow over for some late consolation, but it was too little, too late from the Joey Mongalo-coached side.

More in this section

Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby
Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success
Erik ten Hag happy to see more evidence of Manchester United’s winning attitude Erik ten Hag happy to see more evidence of Manchester United’s winning attitude
connachtrugbysharksunited rugby championship
Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach

Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more