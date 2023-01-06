Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 21:26

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury

The 19-year-old suffered a muscle injury during pre-season training.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.

Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event) or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @australianopen.”

Alcaraz surged to the top of the rankings in a remarkable 2022 season, becoming the youngest man ever to hold the number one position after beating Casper Ruud in the final in New York.

The teenager suffered a blow at the end of the campaign when he tore an abdominal muscle, forcing him to miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals.

The timing of this latest injury is extremely unfortunate and robs the Australian Open of one of its most exciting drawcards.

Alcaraz’s absence means his compatriot Rafael Nadal is set to be top seed for the defence of his title at Melbourne Park, with the tournament beginning on January 16.

More in this section

David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami
Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed
Benfica manager accuses Enzo Fernandez suitor of ‘disrespecting all of us’ Benfica manager accuses Enzo Fernandez suitor of ‘disrespecting all of us’
tennisrafael nadalaustralian openaustraliancarlos alcaraz
Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more