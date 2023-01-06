Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 19:19

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up Adelaide International semi-final

Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov while Medvedev overcame Karen Khachanov.
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up Adelaide International semi-final

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set up a heavyweight contest in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International.

Djokovic has shown no hangover from his deportation from Australia 12 months ago and moved through to the last four with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov.

Top seed Medvedev, runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2020 and Rafael Nadal last year, also had a comfortable victory, beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic, who leads the head-to-head 8-4, said: “I’m happy with the way I’m playing, the way I’m feeling on the court. I know that a grand slam is around the corner but I really want to focus my attention here.

“Medvedev, maybe I cannot get tougher than that at the moment. I look forward to it. It’s going to be a great semi-finals for sure.

“But, at the same time also, I think the biggest test so far for both me and him, I think this is what we want coming into Melbourne and the Australian Open.”

The other semi-final features American Sebastian Korda – who upset sixth seed Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-1 – and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

In the women’s event, top seed Ons Jabeur battled to a 7-6 (5) 7-5 victory over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and will next take on 18-year-old Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, who continued her excellent week with a 6-4 6-7 (3) 7-6 (6) win against Victoria Azarenka.

Ons Jabeur celebrates her victory over Marta Kostyuk
Ons Jabeur celebrated victory over Marta Kostyuk (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Noskova, ranked 102, said on wtatennis.com: “I definitely didn’t expect to play semi-finals with wins over (Daria) Kasatkina or Azarenka. I just came here for qualies. I don’t know what I’m doing here.”

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 7-5 and next faces Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Rain continued to blight the ASB Classic in Auckland, with matches again played indoors. Coco Gauff defeated Zhu Lin 6-3 6-2 in the quarter-finals but third seed Leylah Fernandez was beaten by Ysaline Bonaventure.

More in this section

David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami
Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race
Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job
adelaidetenniscoco gauffwtaons jabeurnovak djokovicatpdaniil medvedevlinda noskovaadelaide international
Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury

Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more