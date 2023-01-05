Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:34

Novak Djokovic escapes gruelling encounter with Quentin Halys in Adelaide

The Serbian world number five endured a slow start to take the first set in a tiebreaker, and found himself again trailing 5-3 in the second.
Novak Djokovic escapes gruelling encounter with Quentin Halys in Adelaide

By PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic was made to earn his victory against Quentin Halys, outlasting the 64th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) in their round of 16 clash at the Adelaide International 1.

The Serbian world number five endured a slow start to take the first set in a tiebreaker, and found himself again trailing 5-3 in the second.

However, the 21-time grand slam champion kept his composure, breaking to love and eventually clawing his way to victory.

Djokovic said on atptour.com he was happy to make it past Halys’s challenge.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today and I want to congratulate him for a great fight.

“He played like a Top 10 opponent. He was serving big, hitting his spots and on a fast court like this it’s tough to break, so two two-breaks is a realistic score in today’s match. I’m glad to overcome the challenge.”

The win sets up a thrilling quarter-final encounter with 18th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who earlier overcame Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-3.

Meanwhile, America’s Sebastian Korda defeated Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4.

More in this section

Danny Ings rescues point for Aston Villa against battling Wolves Danny Ings rescues point for Aston Villa against battling Wolves
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Cape Verde become first country to name stadium after Pele Cape Verde become first country to name stadium after Pele
tennisnovak djokovicatp
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history in Southampton-Forest match

Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history in Southampton-Forest match

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more