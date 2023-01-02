Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 14:53

Fifa to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pele, says Infantino

The Brazil great died aged 82 after a battle with cancer
Fifa to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pele, says Infantino

PA Sport Staff

Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pele, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29th aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pele’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”

In April 2021, Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pele after it was vetoed by the state governor.

Pele’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

Infantino released a statement on the day of Pele’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele.”

He described Pele as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”

More in this section

Emma Raducanu targets staying injury free and playing fearless tennis in 2023 Emma Raducanu targets staying injury free and playing fearless tennis in 2023
Julian Alvarez has not had much rest after World Cup heroics – Pep Guardiola Julian Alvarez has not had much rest after World Cup heroics – Pep Guardiola
Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton
soccergianni infantinofifaworld cuppelesantos
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more