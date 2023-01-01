Sunday sport: Irish provinces face off in URC; Spurs chase top 4 spot

Updated: 3.15pm

Here's the latest updates from Sunday's sporting action...

Soccer

Aston Villa lead hosts Tottenham 1-0 in the first Premier League game of 2023.

Ami Buendía netted in the 50th minute to give the visitors the lead, but a win for Spurs would see them go back into the top four.

Who will be kicking off the new year with a victory? 💥 pic.twitter.com/lMpys0nIWP — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2023

Later at 4.30pm, Chelsea are away to Nottingham Forest.

Graham Potter's side go into the game with just one win in their last seven league games.

Their opponents are in the relegation zone, having won just three of their 16 games this season.

Rugby

All four Irish provinces are in action later on with two inter-pro derbies taking place in the United Rugby Championship.

First up, Ulster entertain Munster from 5.15pm.

The hosts go into this game off the back of a nervy win over Connacht but will be boosted by the return of Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume and Billy Burns. While Graham Rowntree's side lost to Leinster by a single point on St Stephen's Day.

Then at 7.35pm, table-toppers Leinster take on Connacht at the RDS.

Elsewhere, Cardiff host the Ospreys at 3pm, while Scarlets take on the Dragons from 5.15pm.

Darts

Belgian Dimitri Van de Bergh is through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship.

He defeated Welshman Jonny Clayton 5-3.

Last year's finalist Michael Smith is in the early stages of his quarter-final with Liverpool native Stephen Bunting.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SMITH vs BUNTING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Michael Smith takes on Stephen Bunting in the second of our Quarter-Finals...



A huge game for both, with Smith looking to go one step closer to another world final, whilst Bunting looks to make the same stage he did two years ago.#WCDarts | QF pic.twitter.com/AZ2TlQDFTM — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2023

Then this evening at Alexandra Palace, 2021 champion Gerwyn Price is up against Gabriel Clemens, and Michael van Gerwen continues his quest to win a fourth title but standing in his way is Chris Dobey.