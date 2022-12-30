Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 14:37

Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan

The Harlequins prop faces a disciplinary hearing following an incident in the Gallagher Premiership game
Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan

Andrew Baldock, PA Rugby Union Correspondent

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has been charged for comments made towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan.

The Rugby Football Union said Marler had been charged under the governing body’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the game.

Marler’s comments during the first half of Tuesday’s Gallagher Premiership match reportedly related to Heenan’s mother.

Joe Marler faces a disciplinary hearing
Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler faces a disciplinary hearing after being charged by the Rugby Football Union under Rule 5.12 (David Davies/PA)

Marler will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday afternoon.

The RFU said: “Joe Marler, Harlequins, has been charged under RFU rule 5.12 for conduct prejudicial to the game for comments made to a Bristol Bears player during the match on Tuesday 27 December.

“The hearing will take place at 4.30pm today, Friday 30 December.”

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam
Bristol rugby director Pat Lam says that Jake Heenan “reacted to something that was said” (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A lengthy ban could result from the 32-year-old’s latest brush with rugby’s authorities.

In 2016, Marler received a two-week suspension and was fined £20,000 for calling Wales prop Samson Lee “gypsy boy”, and two years ago he received a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals during a Six Nations game.

Speaking immediately after the Quins encounter, Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: “I brought Jake over from New Zealand to Connacht and to Bristol. He is like a son to our family and I have never seen him like that.

“It’s best to say one of the areas we are all trying to work on is the spirit of the game. I love Joe Marler, but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before.

“We are all custodians of the game – players, coaches – and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit. Jake reacted to something that was said.”

Marler, meanwhile, has been named on the replacements’ bench for Quins’ Premiership clash against Northampton on Sunday, with Fin Baxter taking over in the starting line-up.

More in this section

Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround
Frank Lampard urges Everton fans to keep the faith after Wolves defeat Frank Lampard urges Everton fans to keep the faith after Wolves defeat
He’s a confident boy – Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah unfazed by starting role He’s a confident boy – Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah unfazed by starting role
rugbypremiershipharlequinsrugby football uniondisciplinaryjoe marlermarlerjake heenan
Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more