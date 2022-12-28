Haaland scores double as Man City beat Leeds 3-1

PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have beaten Leeds United 3-1 in tonight's Premier League game at Elland Road.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to bring his total to 26 goals for the season.

The win sees City move to within five points of leaders Arsenal.

Rodri gave City the lead on the stroke of half-time as the visitors were finally rewarded for a dominant display.

The Spaniard tucked in from close range after Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez effort.

Meslier had earlier saved twice from Haaland – including inside the first minute – while Grealish put two good chances over and Kevin De Bruyne fired narrowly wide.

Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half.

Grealish seized possession from a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to tee up the Norwegian for a tap-in. It was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances.

Haaland made it 3-0 in the 64th minute as City continued to apply pressure.

De Bruyne drove forward and played in Haaland, who exchanged passes with Grealish before shooting through the grasp of Meslier.

Leeds pulled one back in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.

There were further chances at both ends, and Haaland missed out on a fourth hat-trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier, but the game ended in a 3-1 success for champions City.