St Stephen's Day sport: Premier League, Rugby, racing at Leopardstown

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

The first Premier League game of the day finished 2-2 between Brentford and Tottenham.

Brentford were 2-0 up heading towards the end of the game after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, however, Antonio Conte's side staged a late fightback.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored to salvage a point for Spurs.

Later today, Liverpool are away to Aston Villa at 5.30pm.

Four games kick off at 3pm: Crystal Palace host Fulham at Selhurst Park, Everton take on Wolves at Goodison Park, Newcastle travel to Leicester, and it's Southampton versus Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal host West Ham United in the late one at 8pm.

Rugby

Thomond Park is the venue, as Munster and Leinster go head to head later in the final Interpro derby of the URC regular season.

Leo Cullen's side start the match four points clear at the summit with the Reds third from bottom.

The game kicks off at 7.35pm.

Racing

The Grade One highlight on day one of the Leopardstown festival is the Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor will go up against Willie Mullins'-trained Saint Roi.

The first of a seven race card went to post at midday.

Bravemansgame heads nine horses set to contest the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Trainer Paul Nicholls is seeking a 13th win in the race.

He also saddles Hitman and 2020 winner Frodon.