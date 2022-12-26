Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 14:39

St Stephen's Day sport: Premier League, Rugby, racing at Leopardstown

The first Premier League game of the day finished 2-2 between Brentford and Tottenham
St Stephen's Day sport: Premier League, Rugby, racing at Leopardstown

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

The first Premier League game of the day finished 2-2 between Brentford and Tottenham.

Brentford were 2-0 up heading towards the end of the game after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, however, Antonio Conte's side staged a late fightback.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored to salvage a point for Spurs.

Later today, Liverpool are away to Aston Villa at 5.30pm.

Four games kick off at 3pm: Crystal Palace host Fulham at Selhurst Park, Everton take on Wolves at Goodison Park, Newcastle travel to Leicester, and it's Southampton versus Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal host West Ham United in the late one at 8pm.

Rugby

Thomond Park is the venue, as Munster and Leinster go head to head later in the final Interpro derby of the URC regular season.

Leo Cullen's side start the match four points clear at the summit with the Reds third from bottom.

The game kicks off at 7.35pm.

Racing

The Grade One highlight on day one of the Leopardstown festival is the Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor will go up against Willie Mullins'-trained Saint Roi.

The first of a seven race card went to post at midday.

Bravemansgame heads nine horses set to contest the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Trainer Paul Nicholls is seeking a 13th win in the race.

He also saddles Hitman and 2020 winner Frodon.

 

More in this section

Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action
Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four
Kevin De Bruyne: Erling Haaland may outscore all top strikers I have played with Kevin De Bruyne: Erling Haaland may outscore all top strikers I have played with
soccerharry kanepierre-emile hojbjergracingrugbymunster rugbysportthomond parkleinster rugbyst stephen's dayleopardstown
Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore

Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more