Preview: All-Ireland club football semi-finals and hurling final

James Cox
Details for the All-Ireland club football semi-finals and hurling final have been confirmed by the GAA.
The All-Ireland club football semi-finals will take place as a double header at Croke Park on Sunday, January 8th.
Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes will play Kerins O'Rahillys of Kerry at 1.30pm.
That will be followed by the meeting of Glen of Derry and Galway's Moycullen at 3.30pm.
The hurling final, between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunloy, is pencilled in for Sunday, January 22d.
Kilmacud Crokes are the favourites for the football title, but their Kerry opponents will be no pushovers.
Tommy Walsh starred as they beat Newcastle West of Limerick to claim their first Munster title on December 10th.
Connacht champions Moycullen will fancy themselves against Ulster champions Glen. Former Antrim player Owen Gallagher is a key player for the Galway side.
However, Glen could pull off another shock after winning their first Ulster title after beating defending All-Ireland champions Kilcoo.
Ballyhale Shamrocks will be the heavy favourites in the hurling final. They beat Waterford's Ballygunner by one goal in a gripping semi-final, with the likes of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody starring for the Kilkenny side.
However, Dunloy will have other plans as they prepare for their first All-Ireland final since 2004.
The intermediate and junior football ties have also been announced.
Here's a full list of the GAA club action:
All-Ireland club football semi-finals
Saturday, January 7th
Intermediate
St Mogue’s (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm
Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) /Corduff (Monaghan), TBC
Junior
Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm
Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), Portlaoise, 2pm
Sunday, January 8th
Senior
Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O'Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm
Glen (Derry) v Moycullen (Galway), Croke Park, 3.30pm
All-Ireland club hurling finals
Saturday, January 14th
Intermediate
Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park, 7pm
Junior
Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park, 5pm
Sunday, January 22nd
Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy (Antrim), Croke Park, Time TBC.