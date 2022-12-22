Preview: All-Ireland club football semi-finals and hurling final

James Cox

Details for the All-Ireland club football semi-finals and hurling final have been confirmed by the GAA.

The All-Ireland club football semi-finals will take place as a double header at Croke Park on Sunday, January 8th.

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes will play Kerins O'Rahillys of Kerry at 1.30pm.

That will be followed by the meeting of Glen of Derry and Galway's Moycullen at 3.30pm.

The hurling final, between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunloy, is pencilled in for Sunday, January 22d.

Kilmacud Crokes are the favourites for the football title, but their Kerry opponents will be no pushovers.

Tommy Walsh starred as they beat Newcastle West of Limerick to claim their first Munster title on December 10th.

AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final, Mallow. Newcastle West’s James Kelly blocks a shot from Kerins O’Rahilly's Tommy Walsh. Photo: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Connacht champions Moycullen will fancy themselves against Ulster champions Glen. Former Antrim player Owen Gallagher is a key player for the Galway side.

However, Glen could pull off another shock after winning their first Ulster title after beating defending All-Ireland champions Kilcoo.

Ballyhale Shamrocks will be the heavy favourites in the hurling final. They beat Waterford's Ballygunner by one goal in a gripping semi-final, with the likes of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody starring for the Kilkenny side.

However, Dunloy will have other plans as they prepare for their first All-Ireland final since 2004.

The intermediate and junior football ties have also been announced.

Here's a full list of the GAA club action:

All-Ireland club football semi-finals

Saturday, January 7th

Intermediate

St Mogue’s (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) /Corduff (Monaghan), TBC

Junior

Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), Portlaoise, 2pm

Sunday, January 8th

Senior

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O'Rahillys (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm

Glen (Derry) v Moycullen (Galway), Croke Park, 3.30pm

All-Ireland club hurling finals

Saturday, January 14th

Intermediate

Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park, 7pm

Junior

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park, 5pm

Sunday, January 22nd

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy (Antrim), Croke Park, Time TBC.