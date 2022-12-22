Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 07:12

Michael van Gerwen up and running at Alexandra Palace

Van Gerwen had to withdraw from last year’s event after being struck down by Covid but he is among the favourites to regain the Sid Waddell Trophy.
Michael van Gerwen up and running at Alexandra Palace

By PA Sport Staff

Michael van Gerwen began his quest for a fourth PDC World Championship title by routing Lewy Williams, with the Dutchman dropping just one leg en route to a commanding 3-0 win.

Van Gerwen had to withdraw from last year’s event after being struck down by Covid-19 but he is among the favourites to regain the Sid Waddell Trophy after claiming four major titles in 2022.

He sent a warning to his rivals at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night, averaging 101.84 as he put his overmatched Welsh opponent to the sword to cruise into the third round.

The 2014, 2017 and 2019 champion will take on either Austria’s Mensur Suljovic or Belgium’s Mike De Decker next Wednesday.

“It wasn’t perfect but I think I played quite well,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. “I had to work hard for it, a performance like this doesn’t come from nothing.

“It gives me a lot of pleasure to be back on this stage, Ally Pally has a special place in my heart. To receive such an amazing reception from the crowd means a lot to me.

“I’m always trying to play darts at the highest level I possibly can. I know what I’m capable of.”

Dave Chisnall – who beat Van Gerwen en route to the semi-finals two years ago – earlier defeated fellow Englishman Andrew Gilding 3-1 in a match where both players recorded seven 180s.

Mervyn King, a quarter-finalist 12 months ago, withstood a fightback from Danny Baggish, who battled from 2-0 down to force a decider only to suffer a 3-2 defeat.

There were also wins for Stephen Bunting, Gabriel Clemens, Josh Rock and Darius Labanauskas.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola ‘won’t complete’ Man City mission until he wins Champions League Pep Guardiola ‘won’t complete’ Man City mission until he wins Champions League
Newcastle through as Premier League sides all avoid Carabao Cup upsets Newcastle through as Premier League sides all avoid Carabao Cup upsets
Leicester brush aside MK Dons to book spot in Carabao Cup quarter-finals Leicester brush aside MK Dons to book spot in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
sky sportsdartsworldmichael van gerwenpdc world darts championship
Katie McCabe helps Arsenal hammer Zurich in Champions League

Katie McCabe helps Arsenal hammer Zurich in Champions League

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more