Mourners gather for Doddie Weir memorial service in Melrose

Gavin McCafferty, PA

Mourners from the world of rugby union and beyond gathered for a memorial service for former Scotland international and charity fundraiser Doddie Weir.

The service was held on Monday at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Former Scotland players including John Jeffrey, Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those arriving ahead of the service.

Ian McGeechan (right) speaks to Kenny Logan, Gabby Logan and family before the memorial service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland head coach Ian McGeechan was among the early arrivals while former England internationals Bill Beaumont and Rob Andrew were also present.

Logan’s wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan, and multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy were also in attendance.

Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Sir Chris Hoy was among those at Melrose Parish Church for the memorial service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 6ft 6in former farmer, who played for Newcastle and Border Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of Tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.