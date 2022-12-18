Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 18:11

Argentina win World Cup on penalties after incredible Qatar final against France

Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in world football after the most dramatic final in history.
Argentina win World Cup on penalties after incredible Qatar final against France

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Lusail

Lionel Messi is celebrating a dream, career-defining World Cup triumph as Argentina won the most dramatic final in history on penalties after Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick had kept holders France alive.

After 63 matches and a thrilling month of action, Sunday’s breathless finale was the wildest conclusion anyone could have imagined to the first finals held in the Middle East and Arab world.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in world football (Adam Davy/PA)

Messi came to Qatar looking to crown a glittering career by leading Argentina to a third World Cup triumph and managed just that after a staggering 3-3 draw ending in a 4-2 shootout victory against France.

Emiliano Martinez denied Kingsley Coman before Aurelien Tchouameni failed with his effort, with Gonzalo Montiel striking the decider to spark wild celebrations at Lusail Stadium.

More in this section

Luka Modric still keen to play on for Croatia after World Cup third place Luka Modric still keen to play on for Croatia after World Cup third place
Gareth Southgate to continue as England boss Gareth Southgate to continue as England boss
Gareth Southgate decides to continue as England manager – reports Gareth Southgate decides to continue as England manager – reports
footballlionel messifranceargentinaworld cupfinalfifa world cupqatar 2022worldcuplusail stadiumargentina vs france
Antoine Rozner eases to Mauritius Open title

Antoine Rozner eases to Mauritius Open title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more