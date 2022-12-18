Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 14:31

World Cup final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France
World Cup final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Thomson Reuters

Angel Di Maria is starting for Argentina in their World Cup final clash against France as coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a 4-3-3 formation on Sunday.

Di Maria, who has not started since the group phase and played only eight minutes in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands, is on the right flank of attack, with Lionel Messi set to become the player with most appearances at the World Cup finals (26).

France coach Didier Deschamps reverted to his preferred lineup after centre back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot shook off a virus that had ruled them out of the semi-final against Morocco.

Upamecano starts alongside Raphael Varane after the Manchester United defender also recovered from a virus, while Olivier Giroud starts up front flanked by Kylian Mbappe on his left and Ousmane Dembele on his right.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe 

More in this section

Gareth Southgate to continue as England boss Gareth Southgate to continue as England boss
Wales inquest under way after overdue World Cup campaign ends with a whimper Wales inquest under way after overdue World Cup campaign ends with a whimper
Luka Modric still keen to play on for Croatia after World Cup third place Luka Modric still keen to play on for Croatia after World Cup third place
lionel messiargentinaraphael varaneangel di marialionel scaloniworld cup finalargentina v france
Antoine Rozner eases to Mauritius Open title

Antoine Rozner eases to Mauritius Open title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more