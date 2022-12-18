Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 13:22

Sunday sport: World Cup final pits Lionel Messi against Kylian Mbappé

Argentina's Messi is aiming to win the tournament for the first time.
World Cup

France would become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups if they clinch victory over Argentina in this afternoon's final.

The holders' preparations have been hit by a virus in the squad ahead of the showpiece at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is aiming to win the tournament for the first time, while France's Kylian Mbappé is hoping to secure his legacy with another victory.

Kick off is at 3pm.

Rugby

Munster bid for their first win in this season's Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon.

After the defeat to Toulouse last week, Graham Rowntree's charges are at Franklin's Gardens to play Northampton.

Kick off is at 1pm.

GAA

Today is the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final day at Croke Park.

St Thomas' of Galway go up against Dunloy of Antrim at 1.30pm.

At 3.30pm, it's the defending champions Ballygunner of Waterford against Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks.

