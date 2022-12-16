Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 22:14

Nine try Leinster hold Gloucester scoreless at the RDS

James Lowe and Ronan Kelleher both crossed the line twice for Leinster
Leinster took a sizeable win over Gloucester in the Champions Cup, ending 57-0 at the RDS.

James Lowe and Ronan Kelleher both crossed over twice for Leinster, while Jordan Larmour also scored on his return from injury.

Caelan Doris was named man of the match having picked up the province's final try of the evening.

Elsewhere, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht got an away win over Brive.

The hosts played most of the match with 14 men after former Connacht player Abraham Papali'i was red carded midway through the opening half.

The game ended 31-24.

