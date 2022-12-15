Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 10:20

Vera Pauw tried to 'exert excessive control' over player eating habits, report alleges

The report says that Pauw — who was in charge at Houston Dash in 2018 — attempted to "exert excessive control" over players "eating habits"
Texas-based football club Houston Dash has apologised to players affected by alleged misconduct by two previous managers, including Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw.

An investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League in the US was released last night.

The report says that Pauw — who was in charge at Houston Dash in 2018 — attempted to "exert excessive control" over players "eating habits".

The report noted testimony from players stating that comments from Pauw "affected a teammate struggling with an eating disorder".

Other players referred to her as being a "control freak".

Pauw refused to cooperate in an interview with investigators, but provided a written denial of allegations she suspected would be made against her.

Houston Dash released a statement on the publication of the allegations, apologising to players "present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw".

BreakingNews.ie has contacted the FAI for comment.

