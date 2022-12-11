RTÉ announce Sportsperson of the Year nominees

Kenneth Fox

RTÉ have announced the shortlist for the Sportsperson of the Year which includes the likes of Katie Taylor, David Clifford and Josh van dear Flier.

Next Saturday, December 17th the awards will be live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, with Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh presenting.

The awards being handed out include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The full list of nominees for Sportsperson of the Year include: jockey Rachel Blackmore, boxer Amy Broadhurst, Kerry footballer David Clifford, paracyclist Ronan Grimes, distance runner Ciara Mageen, Irish football captain Katie McCabe, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, golfer Rory McIlory, boxer Katie Taylor and Leinster and Ireland rugby player Josh van der Flier.

In terms of the Sports Team of the Year it includes:

Ireland's men's rugby team

After narrowly finishing second to France in the Six Nations, Andy Farrell’s men delivered a clean sweep of the southern hemisphere “giants” this year, with a first ever series win in New Zealand, followed up by Autumn international victories over World Champions South Africa, and Australia. The level of consistency means Ireland finish the year as the number one ranked nation in world rugby.

Irish women's boxing team

History was made in Montenegro as our Irish women’s boxers topped the medal table at the amateur European Women's Boxing Championships. A record seven medals, three gold, two silver and two bronze, represented Ireland's most successful international tournament ever.

Kerry football

Kerry withstood mounting pressure from Galway to deliver a first All-Ireland crown in eight years and a 38th overall. Earlier in the year, the Kingdom also cruised to the Division 1 league title with a comprehensive victory over Mayo.

Kilkenny Camogie

Kilkenny edged out Cork by a point in a topsy-turvy encounter to be crowned Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie champions at Croke Park for the 15th time, and the second in three years.

Limerick hurlers

The Treaty County secured their first three-in-a-row of senior hurling titles, holding off a second-half charge from Kilkenny in an electric All-Ireland final. John Kiely's men also secured their fourth consecutive provincial crown to continue their dominance over province and country.

Meath women's footballers

The Royal County proved last year’s All-Ireland success was no fluke by retaining their title, saving their best performance of the summer for the final. They also claimed the Division 1 league title earlier in the year to remove any doubt that they're the best team in the country.

Men's lightweight double skulls

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claimed another lightweight double sculls world title after destroying the field at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. The Skibbereen duo had a summer to remember as they also cruised to victory in the final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Republic of Ireland's Women's football team

The Girls in Green qualified for the World Cup, their first ever major tournament, on an emotional and historic night in Glasgow with a 1-0 play-off victory over Scotland. Vera Pauw's team will travel to Australia and New Zealand next summer with more history on their mind.

Shamrock Rovers

The Tallaght side picked up their third Premier Division title in-a-row, and 20th overall. The Hoops also had success in Europe by qualifying for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Tandem para-cycling

The Para-Cycling tandem duo of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal delivered on the World stage yet again, claiming their sixth World Championship title. The double Paralympic gold medallists had already claimed silver in the time trial a few days earlier.