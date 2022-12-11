Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 14:53

Sunday sport: Munster gear up for Toulouse test, Ulster club championship final

There is one change to the Munster side which beat Edinburgh last weekend, with Mike Haley starting in place of the injured Simon Zebo.
Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Sale Sharks are way ahead against Ulster as they lead 34-0 in the Heineken Champions Cup at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.

Meanwhile, Munster welcome Toulouse to Thomond Park for a 3.15pm kick off.

GAA

Glen of Derry have the edge over Kilcoo of Down in the Ulster club Senior Football Championship final.

It is Kilcoo 1-3 to 7 points for Glen at the Athletic Grounds.

World Cup

England captain Harry Kane says he'll take his World Cup disappointment "on the chin" after missing a penalty in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.

Gareth Southgate's side will leave Qatar later following their exit from the tournament.

Burnley have taken the lead against QPR in the day's early clash in the EFL Championship.

Gudmundsson  on target for the visitors at Loftus Road.

At 3pm, Watford host Hull City.

Athletics

The Irish men's U23 team and the senior women's team have secured bronze at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin.

Earlier Nick Griggs and Dean Casey both medalled in the U20 race.

Griggs secured silver with Casey bagging the bronze.

Golf

Tom McKibbin, on 10 under par, is in a 3-way tie for 13th spot at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Local boy Ockie Strydom is the man to catch on 18 under.

Gary Hurley is six under par.

Racing

Champion chaser, Energumene is the odds on favourite for the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase in Cork,

They go to post very shortly now at 2:20pm.

The 5 to 4 on favourite, Blood Destiny, the 11/8 shot Arctic Bresil and 9-2 chance Hiddenvalley Lake have taken the opening 3 races on Leeside.

