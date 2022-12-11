Medal haul for Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships

Fiachra Gallagher

Team Ireland have secured a record medal haul at the European Cross Country Champions in Turin.

The Irish men's under-23 team and the senior women's team both secured bronze medals in their respective events.

Twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan led the way for the women's team, finishing the 8000m event in 11th and 12th place.

💥IT'S BRONZE FOR THE SENIOR TEAM💥 Team bronze for our senior women's team with twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan leading them home to cross side-by-side in 11th and 12th place👏 WOW!!! Live results: https://t.co/9VKDfNLCEx#Piemonte2022 pic.twitter.com/GJHnwJhYp5 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) December 11, 2022

In the individual events, Nick Griggs and Dean Casey both medalled in the under-20 race.

Griggs secured silver with Casey bagging the bronze.

Late-race drama in the men's U20 race at Euro Cross as Nick Griggs, with the race essentially won, gets nabbed for gold right by the line by Britain's Will Barnicoat after a stumble. Dean Casey with a superb bronze to help the Irish to team silver.pic.twitter.com/UILPrXqbWH — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) December 11, 2022

The senior men's team came eighth in their race.