Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 14:41

Medal haul for Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships

The Irish men's U23 team and the senior women's team both secured bronze medals in their respective events.
Medal haul for Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships

Fiachra Gallagher

Team Ireland have secured a record medal haul at the European Cross Country Champions in Turin.

The Irish men's under-23 team and the senior women's team both secured bronze medals in their respective events.

Twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan led the way for the women's team, finishing the 8000m event in 11th and 12th place.

In the individual events, Nick Griggs and Dean Casey both medalled in the under-20 race.

Griggs secured silver with Casey bagging the bronze.

The senior men's team came eighth in their race.

More in this section

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Morocco stun Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final Morocco stun Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final
Portugal's Fernando Santos has ‘no regrets’ over benching Ronaldo Portugal's Fernando Santos has ‘no regrets’ over benching Ronaldo
athleticsteam irelandcross country
Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more