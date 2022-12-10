Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 19:45

Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

Olivia Divilly and Chloe Miskell kicked a combined 0-9 as Kilkerrin-Clonberne successfully defended their title with a convincing win over Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne
Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

Kenneth Fox

Olivia Divilly and Chloe Miskell kicked a combined tally of 0-9 at Croke Park on Saturday as Kilkerrin-Clonberne successfully defended their currentaccount.ie All-Ireland senior club championship title with a convincing win over Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne.

After securing their maiden senior national crown against Cork outfit Mourneabbey at the beginning of the calendar year, Kilkerrin-Clonberne once again marked themselves as the cream of the crop.

Cora Courtney led the way for Donaghmoyne with three points from play, but the Farney side ultimately came up short on the day.

Within the opening five minutes of the contest, Eva Noone, Miskell, Olivia Divilly and team captain Louise Ward had all raised white flags for Kilkerrin-Clonberne. Donaghmoyne were struggling to establish the same sort of attacking foothold, but wing-forward Amy Garland eventually got them off the mark with an 11th-minute point.

There were a couple of nervous moments for Kilkerrin-Clonberne either side of the first-quarter mark, but a second point from Louise Ward helped to ease any nerves the Tribeswomen might have been experiencing.

There was an abundance of experience in the Donaghmoyne ranks, however, and the Monaghan outfit came to life thanks to a brace of superb points by the influential Cora Courtney.

Nevertheless, Kilkerrin-Clonberne kept their composure and unanswered scores from the attacking duo of Lynsey Noone and Olivia Divilly (two) ensured the Connacht side brought a 0-8 to 0-3 buffer into the half-time break.

Olivia Divilly was one of Galway’s leading lights in this year’s inter-county championship and her fourth point on the restart edged Kilkerrin-Clonberne a step closer to another national crown. Miskell doubled her own personal haul on 38 minutes, but Willie Ward’s charges suffered a temporary set-back when defender Hannah Noone was sent to the sin-bin moments later.

Although Donaghmoyne inside forward Cathriona McConnell kicked a superb score in her absence – and Lauren Garland rattled the crossbar with a speculative shot – Miskell’s two-point salvo left Kilkerrin-Clonberne in an even stronger position for Noone's eventual return on the stroke of 50 minutes.

Olivia Divilly once again split the posts off a close-range free to put nine points between the sides with the final whistle approaching. While Donaghmoyne finished strongly with successive scores from sisters Rosemary Courtney (two) and Cora Courtney, Kilkerrin-Clonberne were full value for a six-point triumph.

More in this section

Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move
Morocco stun Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final Morocco stun Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final
What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend
gaagalwaydonaghmoyneirelandkilkerrin-clonberneall-ireland senior club championship title
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more