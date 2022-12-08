Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 09:58

Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France

England face France in the quarter-finals on Saturday
Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France

England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the English FA announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. -Reuters

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far
Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final
Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football
soccerenglandfranceraheem sterlingqatarworld cup
Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more