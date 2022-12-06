Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 11:41

Eddie Jones sacked as England head coach

Richard Cockerill will take charge on an interim basis.
By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head rugby coach after seven years in charge.

The Rugby Football Union has acted in response to a dismal autumn that concluded England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six defeats, a draw and five wins.

Jones was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup but now looks set to be replaced by his former number two Steve Borthwick, Leicester’s director of rugby.

In its statement announcing his dismissal, the RFU revealed that forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of England on an interim basis.

Jones learned on Monday evening that his England reign was over, with confirmation coming during a meeting with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney at Twickenham on Tuesday morning.

“It’s important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and taking us to a World Cup final,” Sweeney said.

“He has the highest win ratio of any England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

“I’m grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

“He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

