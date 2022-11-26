Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 21:09

Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Argentina got back to winning ways after they suffered a surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the tournament
Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites' World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico's high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina's captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance.

But picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. Fernandez doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort.

The win took Argentina up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference. -Reuters

More in this section

The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England
Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats
The top 10 players at the World Cup so far The top 10 players at the World Cup so far
qatarmexicoargentinamessiworld cup
England collapse to South Africa defeat as Autumn Nations Series ends in rout

England collapse to South Africa defeat as Autumn Nations Series ends in rout

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more