Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 18:02

Scotland's 'inspirational' Doddie Weir dies aged 52

The former Scotland international was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2016
Scotland's 'inspirational' Doddie Weir dies aged 52

PA Sport Staff

Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.

Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2016.

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” read a statement from Weir’s family issued via the SRU.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time. Kathy Weir.”

More in this section

The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England
Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats
Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible Journalist tells stories of migrants who made World Cup in Qatar possible
rugbymotor neurone diseasescottish rugby uniondoddie weirweir
The top 10 players at the World Cup so far

The top 10 players at the World Cup so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more