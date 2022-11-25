Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 17:45

GAA preview: Club Championships reach semi-final stage

After reaching the football team reached the Leinster final last weekend, Kilmacud Crokes will be hoping to do the same in hurling.
GAA preview: Club Championships reach semi-final stage

Kenneth Fox

Things are heating up as the Club Championship reaches the semi-final in three provinces. With the World Cup on, only a handful of games will be televised this weekend, but there are still plenty of key games on show.

After their football team reached the Leinster final last weekend, Kilmacud Crokes will be hoping to do the same in hurling as they take on the relative minnows St Mullin's from Carlow (Live on TG4).

Here are all of this weekend's fixtures, including the televised fixtures:

Saturday, November 26th

Ulster Club SFC semi-final 

Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds, 6pm

Sunday, November 27th

Munster club SFC semi-finals

Kerins O'Rahilly's (Kerry) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Newcastle West (Limerick), FBD Semple Stadium, 1pm

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Cargin (Antrim) v Glen (Derry), O'Neill's Healy Park, 1.30pm-TG4

Leinster club SHC semi-finals

Naas (Kildare) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 1.15pm

St Mullin's (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 3.15pm-TG4

Galway SHC final replay

Loughrea v St Thomas', Pearse Stadium, 1pm

More in this section

The top 10 players at the World Cup so far The top 10 players at the World Cup so far
Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats Blow for Mayo with Oisin Mullin set to join Geelong Cats
Everton midfielder James Garner ruled out for two months with back problem Everton midfielder James Garner ruled out for two months with back problem
gaamunsterleinsterulsterkilmacud crokesireland
The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England

The stats behind Harry Maguire's importance to England

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more