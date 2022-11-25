GAA preview: Club Championships reach semi-final stage

Kenneth Fox
Things are heating up as the Club Championship reaches the semi-final in three provinces. With the World Cup on, only a handful of games will be televised this weekend, but there are still plenty of key games on show.
After their football team reached the Leinster final last weekend, Kilmacud Crokes will be hoping to do the same in hurling as they take on the relative minnows St Mullin's from Carlow (Live on TG4).
Here are all of this weekend's fixtures, including the televised fixtures:
Saturday, November 26th
Ulster Club SFC semi-final
Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds, 6pm
Sunday, November 27th
Munster club SFC semi-finals
Kerins O'Rahilly's (Kerry) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), Austin Stack Park, 1pm
Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Newcastle West (Limerick), FBD Semple Stadium, 1pm
Ulster club SFC semi-final
Cargin (Antrim) v Glen (Derry), O'Neill's Healy Park, 1.30pm-TG4
Leinster club SHC semi-finals
Naas (Kildare) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 1.15pm
St Mullin's (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 3.15pm-TG4
Galway SHC final replay
Loughrea v St Thomas', Pearse Stadium, 1pm