GAA preview: Club Championships reach semi-final stage

Kenneth Fox

Things are heating up as the Club Championship reaches the semi-final in three provinces. With the World Cup on, only a handful of games will be televised this weekend, but there are still plenty of key games on show.

After their football team reached the Leinster final last weekend, Kilmacud Crokes will be hoping to do the same in hurling as they take on the relative minnows St Mullin's from Carlow (Live on TG4).

Here are all of this weekend's fixtures, including the televised fixtures:

Saturday, November 26th

Ulster Club SFC semi-final

Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds, 6pm

Sunday, November 27th

Munster club SFC semi-finals

Kerins O'Rahilly's (Kerry) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Newcastle West (Limerick), FBD Semple Stadium, 1pm

Ulster club SFC semi-final

Cargin (Antrim) v Glen (Derry), O'Neill's Healy Park, 1.30pm-TG4

Leinster club SHC semi-finals

Naas (Kildare) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 1.15pm

St Mullin's (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 3.15pm-TG4

Galway SHC final replay

Loughrea v St Thomas', Pearse Stadium, 1pm