Ryanair announce 8,000 extra seats for Cheltenham 2023 punters

Ryanair has added an extra 8,000 seats to cater for demand around the Cheltenham Festival, operating flights from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to Birmingham for the famous festival
Ryanair has added an extra 8,000 seats to cater for demand around the Cheltenham Festival, operating flights from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to Birmingham for the famous festival.

With a strong Irish presence among winning horses, jockeys and trainers at Cheltenham 2022, Ryanair has doubled the number of extra seats for next year’s festival, with flights operating throughout the week, from March 13th to 18th.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “The luck of the Irish was strong at Cheltenham Festival last year, and with 8,000 extra seats now on sale for Irish race goers – the Irish support will be even stronger for the 2023 festival.

"We have flights departing from Dublin, Cork and Shannon from Monday, 13th March throughout the week, so race goers can avail of the lowest fares with Ryanair and soak up the atmosphere across the four-day festival.

"Seats are selling fast so fans are urged to gallop onto the Ryanair.com website and book their racing getaway today.”

Ryanair sponsors the Chase and the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham.



