Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 13:46

Iran told by Fifa to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini.
Iran told by Fifa to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter, Al Wakrah

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England.

Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.

England v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Khalifa International Stadium
Beiranvand eventually left the field (Mike Egerton/PA)

The PA news agency understands Fifa has been in daily contact with the Iranian federation since the injury and have told them that they should follow the concussion protocol and not allow Beiranvand to play.

Iran’s team doctor has the final say, but Fifa is taking the matter extremely seriously and has stressed to the federation in the strongest terms that he should not play.

Brain injury charity Headway said it was “an utter disgrace” that Beiranvand had been allowed to play on against England.

More in this section

German players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban German players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban
Son Heung-min fit to face Uruguay in South Korea’s World Cup opener Son Heung-min fit to face Uruguay in South Korea’s World Cup opener
Manchester United Supporters Trust demands stake for fans as Glazers ponder sale Manchester United Supporters Trust demands stake for fans as Glazers ponder sale
iranconcussionfifafifa world cupworldcupalireza beiranvand
Ryan Reynolds ‘so proud’ of Canadian football team after first World Cup match

Ryan Reynolds ‘so proud’ of Canadian football team after first World Cup match

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more