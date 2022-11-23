Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 14:17

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull reserve driver for 2023

The 33-year-old will serve as backup to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
PA Sport Staff

Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – was dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell.

He will serve as backup driver to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” Ricciardo said in a statement.

“I already have so many fond memories of my time here.

“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”

Ricciardo will also assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as commercial activity.

Team principal Christian Horner said: “It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family.

“He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character. I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home.

“In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1.”

