GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes cruise past Portarlington to reach Leinster final

A dream double of AIB Leinster club senior title successes remains on the cards for Kilmacud Crokes after their footballers cruised through to next month's provincial decider in impressive fashion.

A commanding Croke Park display, teed up with an early goal from Andrew McGowan, eased the holders through to a December 4th final clash with The Downs of Westmeath.

With the club's hurlers due to face St Mullin's of Carlow in their semi-final, both Crokes teams may very well feature in a Croke Park double header early next month, potentially raising a problem for their one dual player, Brian Sheehy.

It is good news principally for the club though and after a scare from Portarlington at the same stage of last year's competition, and on the same Croke Park pitch, there were no such issues this time.

The five-time Leinster champions led virtually from gun to tape and could afford to take off Galway star Shane Walsh, who struck 0-3, goalscorer McGowan and Man of the Match Craig Dias well before full-time.

There was no Mannion due to an ankle injury, but it didn't prevent Crokes from marching confidently through to the final, and they are now just 60 minutes from a first ever back to back of provincial titles.

They will hope that their defence is as impressive again next month with Portarlington held to 0-4 overall and their first score from open play did not arrive until the 47th minute.

#Champ2022 - Congratulations to the Senior Footballers who are through to the Leinster Final! #PassionLivesHere pic.twitter.com/rzuHMpAjqq — Kilmacud Crokes GAA (@KCrokesGAAClub) November 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, The Downs from Westmeath made their first Leinster final in 50 years after edging Ratoath by 2-12 to 17 points.

Meanwhile, Tourlestrane of Sligo have ended a 40-year wait for a spot in the Connacht Club Senior Football final

They beat St. Mary's by 8-6 in Carrick-On-Shannon.