Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 09:42

France forward Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup in latest blow for champions

French boss Didier Deschamps had already lost Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to injury.
France forward Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup in latest blow for champions

By PA Sport Staff

France have been dealt another injury blow after Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar.

The RB Leipzig forward limped out of training on Tuesday and tests have confirmed he will play no part in the tournament.

The World Cup holders were already without Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante due to injury while Raphael Varane is trying to recover from an issue in time to be fit to play.

Nkunku had enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign, scoring 12 goals to sit top of the scoring charts in Germany.

Didier Deschamps has called up Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement and he will join up with the squad in Doha on Thursday.

Kolo Muani has scored eight times since moving to Germany this summer and was preferred to Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

More in this section

Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo
‘I’m fully fit and ready to go’ – Gareth Bale provides World Cup boost for Wales ‘I’m fully fit and ready to go’ – Gareth Bale provides World Cup boost for Wales
I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn
francedidier deschampsfifa world cupworldcupchristopher nkunkufrance national teamrandal kolo muani
The interviews that shook Old Trafford: How Ronaldo's mirrors, and differs from Keane

The interviews that shook Old Trafford: How Ronaldo's mirrors, and differs from Keane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more