Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 16:36

Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime claimed his first win at the tournament with a 6-3 6-4 triumph
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.

Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.

The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.

There was the jarring sight of Toni Nadal, the guiding hand in his nephew’s career for so long, sitting in Auger-Aliassime’s box, with the young Canadian currently under his tutelage.

It was Nadal who threatened a break in the early stages but the 22-time grand slam champion then faltered in the eighth game, throwing in more of the errors that marred his performance against Fritz.

Auger-Aliassime, who lost to Ruud on his debut on Sunday, moved ahead again early in the second set and produced a strong serving display to boost his hopes of reaching the last four.

Having won the Australian Open and French Open in the same year for the first time, Nadal’s 2022 season is now ending with a whimper, and he must try to avoid a fifth successive loss when he takes on Ruud on Thursday.

More in this section

‘I’m fully fit and ready to go’ – Gareth Bale provides World Cup boost for Wales ‘I’m fully fit and ready to go’ – Gareth Bale provides World Cup boost for Wales
Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Darragh Lenihan is looking up at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick Darragh Lenihan is looking up at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick
tennisrafael nadalatpfelix auger-aliassimeatp finals
I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn

I don’t know another way to stay sane: Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more