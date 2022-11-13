Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:34

Derry City claim FAI Cup with comprehensive 4-0 win over Shelbourne

James Cox

Derry City are the FAI Cup champions for the sixth time in their history.

Cameron McJannet scored twice as they beat Shelbourne 4-0 in this year's final at the Aviva Stadium.

Jamie McGonigle and Jordan McEneff also found the net for the Candystripes. It could have been five as Michael Duffy, who caused havoc for the Shels defenders, struck the woodwork with a fine effort.

Derry's Cameron McJannet and Jamie McGonigle celebrates Shane McEleney scoring his sides third goal. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

It's Derry's first cup success since 2012.

It was a day to forget for Shelbourne and their supporters.

After the final whistle, manager Damien Duff and his staff spoke to the disappointed Shels players on the pitch before heading back to the dressing room.



