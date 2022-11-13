Sunday sport: FAI Cup final day, Connacht and Ulster club quarter-finals

Kenneth Fox

Soccer

Former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff is looking to win his first piece of silverware as a manager this afternoon.

He leads his Shelbourne side into the Extra.ie FAI Cup final against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium.

The Candystripes go into the game as favourites having finished runners-up to Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division this season.

Kick off is at 3pm.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the mood is changing at the club.

He took over at Old Trafford in the summer following their worst ever Premier League season.

United play Fulham in the final top flight game before the World Cup later, and know they'll be fifth going into the six-week break.

Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 4:30pm.

Before that, Aston Villa clash with high-flying Brighton at 2pm.

Both Burnley and Blackburn want to make sure they go into the World Cup break at the top of the Championship.

A win for either in the Lancashire derby at 12:30pm would take them to the summit.

GAA

Monaghan's Ballybay will be without co-manager Jerome Johnston for this afternoon's Ulster football clash with reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo.

Johnston has stepped away from the clash as he is a Kilcoo native and has a number of family members on the Down side's panel.

Their quarter-final meeting gets underway at Clones at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, Naomh Conaill of Donegal travel to Corrigan Park to take on Antrim champs Cargin at the same time.

Celtic Park is the venue for the last 8 encounter of Derry's Glen and Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone at 3:30pm.

Ferns St Aidans take their first steps into the Leinster Senior Hurling championship this afternoon.

The first time county champions in Wexford come up against St Mullins of Carlow in their quarter-final at 2pm.

Before that, Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks face Westmeath's Castletown Geoghegan at 13:30pm.

The winners of that game will face Naas in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, there's a repeat of last year's semi-final as Clough Ballacolla of Laois take on Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes at 2:30pm.

Rugby

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell is hoping that Robbie Henshaw will be fit to face Australia next Saturday.

The Lions centre suffered a re-occurance of a hamstring injury in the first-half of yesterday's 35-17 win against Fiji.

The Irish medical team will also be assessing Joey Carbery and Jimmy O'Brien, who both went off with head injuries.

Scotland will seek a first-ever win against New Zealand when the sides meet at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Beauden Barrett starts at out-half for the All-Blacks as they aim to build on last weekend's impressive victory at Wales.

Finn Russell returns in the 10 shirt for the hosts and there's a quarter-past-two kick-off in Edinburgh.

Golf

Padraig Harrington has a five shot lead ahead of the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship this evening.

The Dubliner fired a superb third round 62 to fly out in front of Arizona.

He leads New Zealand's Steven Alker in second while Darren Clarke is in a tie for 21st on four under par.

A win in the season ending tournament today would be Harrington's fourth on the Champions Tour this year.

The three time major winner will return to the course at 7:30pm this evening.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow will start today's final round of the Pelican Women's Championship five shots off the lead.

The Irish pair are tied for 13th on five under par after yesterday's second round.

Meadow heads out on course for her final round at 3:50pm Irish time while Maguire tees off 20 minutes later.

American Allisen Corpuz leads by one in Florida at 10 under par.

Racing

Flooring Porter continues his bid for a Stayers’ Hurdle hat-trick by running in the Grade Two Lismullen Hurdle at Navan this afternoon.

Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old fell when the favoruite in the same race last season.

The Grade Two Fortria Chase and the Grade Three Gibney's for Auction Novice Hurdle is also part of and eight-race card which begins at 11:45pm.

Cricket

England have won cricket's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan set them a target of 138 runs in Melbourne, and despite a nervy start to their reply, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali steered Jos Buttler's side to victory.

The win makes England the first men's team to hold the 50 and 20-over world titles.