Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 16:18

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on Bournemouth’s manager shortlist

Gary O’Neil has been in interim charge of the Cherries.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is among the candidates Bournemouth are looking at to fill their managerial vacancy, the PA news agency understands.

Scott Parker led the Cherries to promotion as Championship runners-up last season and was sacked shortly after August’s 9-0 humbling at Liverpool.

Gary O’Neil has been interim manager since and will take charge for the 12th time against Everton on Saturday before the World Cup break.

Incoming owner Bill Foley is finalising his purchase of Bournemouth and the PA news agency understands the club’s hierarchy have been in America this week to speak to those involved in the takeover.

Gary O'Neil
Gary O’Neil has been in interim charge of the Cherries (Adam Davy/PA)

A full-time managerial appointment will understandably be a priority when the deal is rubberstamped and Bielsa is understood to be among the candidates under consideration.

The 67-year-old has been out of work since February, when the popular Argentinian was sacked by Leeds.

Bielsa will be remembered as one of the most important managers in the Elland Road club’s history, having ending their 16-year absence from the Premier League before delivering a top-10 finish in their first season back.

Bournemouth sit just above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th and are without a league win since beating Leicester 2-1 at the start of October.

