Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 11:22

Sadio Mane named in Senegal’s World Cup squad despite injury doubts

The forward sustained an injury to his right leg in Tuesday’s win over Werder Bremen.
Sadio Mane named in Senegal’s World Cup squad despite injury doubts

By PA Sport Staff

Senegal have named Sadio Mane in their World Cup squad despite the Bayern Munich forward being an injury doubt.

Mane was forced off in the 20th minute of Bayern’s midweek 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

It was later revealed the ex-Liverpool attacker had sustained an injury to his right leg, which cast doubt over his participation in the tournament in Qatar.

While Mane’s fitness remains up in the air and he is not set to feature in this weekend’s Bundesliga fixture with Schalke, he has been included in Senegal’s 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Senegal national team boss Aliou Cisse named the 30-year-old in a group on Friday morning that includes a number of Premier League players.

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham and Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy are all set to travel out to Qatar.

Several Sky Bet Championship players, including QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, have also made the cut. Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye is part of the 26-man squad as well.

Senegal play their first match on November 21 against Netherlands in Group A.

More in this section

Young Blackburn side dump West Ham out of Carabao Cup on penalties Young Blackburn side dump West Ham out of Carabao Cup on penalties
Jesse Lingard finally opens Nottingham Forest account as they beat Tottenham Jesse Lingard finally opens Nottingham Forest account as they beat Tottenham
Man Utd beat Aston Villa after second-half thriller Man Utd beat Aston Villa after second-half thriller
soccerfootballqatarsadio manesenegalfifa world cupworld cup 2022aliou cisse
Caoimhin Kelleher knows Liverpool’s Carabao Cup progression helps his game time

Caoimhin Kelleher knows Liverpool’s Carabao Cup progression helps his game time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more