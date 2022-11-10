Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 15:18

What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

The GAA Club championship are back with the quarter-finals taking place this weekend as Nemo Rangers take on Clonmel Commercials in the Munster Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final
Kenneth Fox

The GAA Club championship are back with several provincial quarter-finals taking place this weekend. There is plenty of Premier League action as well, as the top four try to retain their momentum.

After a win against world champions South Africa, Ireland play the second test in the Autumn series against Fiji. The FAI Cup final also takes place this weekend with Derry City meeting Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.

Friday

Golf: Day two of the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge, 8:30am-2pm on Sky Sports Golf

Golf: Pelican's Women's Championships, 3pm-6pm on Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: EFL, Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

Soccer: Scottish Premiership, St.Mirren vs Rangers, 12:00pm on Sky Sports Football

Soccer: Premier League, Manchester City vs Brentford, 12:30pm on BT Sport 1

Formula 1: Practice & Qualifying São Paulo Grand Prix, from 12:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Rugby: Autumn Nation Series: Ireland vs Fiji, 1pm, Live on Virgin Media Two

Golf: LPGA Tour Golf, 3pm-6pm on Sky Sports Golf

Golf: PGA Tour Golf, 6pm-9pm on Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs Chelsea, 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League

GAA: Munster Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Nemo Rangers vs Clonmel Commercials, 7:15pm on RTÉ Two

Soccer: Premier League, Wolves vs Arsenal 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Soccer: Soccer: Match of the Day from 11:00pm-00:3pm on BBC 1

Sunday

Soccer: EFL, Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm on Sky Sport Football

Soccer: Premier League, Brighton vs Aston Villa, 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Golf: LPGA Tour Golf, 1pm-4pm on Sky Sports Golf

NFL: Munich game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:30pm on Sky Sports NFL

GAA: Connacht Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Maigh Cuilinn vs Westport GAA, 1:30pm on TG4.

Soccer: FAI Cup Final, Derry City vs Shelbourne, 3pm on RTÉ Two.

GAA: Ulster Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Glen vs Errigal Ciaran 3:15 pm on RTÉ 2

Soccer: Premier League, Fulham vs Manchester United, 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix, 5:55 pm on Sky Sports F1

premier league gaa ulster fiji nemo rangers ireland club championships
