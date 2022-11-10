What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Kenneth Fox
The GAA Club championship are back with several provincial quarter-finals taking place this weekend. There is plenty of Premier League action as well, as the top four try to retain their momentum.
After a win against world champions South Africa, Ireland play the second test in the Autumn series against Fiji. The FAI Cup final also takes place this weekend with Derry City meeting Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.
Friday
Golf: Day two of the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge, 8:30am-2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Golf: Pelican's Women's Championships, 3pm-6pm on Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: EFL, Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday
Soccer: Scottish Premiership, St.Mirren vs Rangers, 12:00pm on Sky Sports Football
Soccer: Premier League, Manchester City vs Brentford, 12:30pm on BT Sport 1
Formula 1: Practice & Qualifying São Paulo Grand Prix, from 12:45pm on Sky Sports F1
Rugby: Autumn Nation Series: Ireland vs Fiji, 1pm, Live on Virgin Media Two
Your Ireland line up to face Fiji at a sold-out Aviva Stadium! ✊#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 10, 2022
Golf: LPGA Tour Golf, 3pm-6pm on Sky Sports Golf
Golf: PGA Tour Golf, 6pm-9pm on Sky Sports Golf
Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs Chelsea, 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League
GAA: Munster Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Nemo Rangers vs Clonmel Commercials, 7:15pm on RTÉ Two
Soccer: Premier League, Wolves vs Arsenal 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League
Soccer: Soccer: Match of the Day from 11:00pm-00:3pm on BBC 1
Sunday
Soccer: EFL, Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm on Sky Sport Football
Soccer: Premier League, Brighton vs Aston Villa, 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League
Golf: LPGA Tour Golf, 1pm-4pm on Sky Sports Golf
NFL: Munich game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:30pm on Sky Sports NFL
GAA: Connacht Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Maigh Cuilinn vs Westport GAA, 1:30pm on TG4.
Soccer: FAI Cup Final, Derry City vs Shelbourne, 3pm on RTÉ Two.
GAA: Ulster Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, Glen vs Errigal Ciaran 3:15 pm on RTÉ 2
Soccer: Premier League, Fulham vs Manchester United, 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League
Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix, 5:55 pm on Sky Sports F1