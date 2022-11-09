Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 20:21

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury.
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

By PA Sport Staff

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22nd.

But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.

Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.

More in this section

Springbok World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff signs for Ulster Springbok World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff signs for Ulster
Manchester United fined £82,000 for failure to control players in two matches Manchester United fined £82,000 for failure to control players in two matches
Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling
soccerpremier leagueman utdfranceworld cupraphael varaneqatar 2022
Tottenham star Son Heung-min declares himself fit for World Cup after eye injury

Tottenham star Son Heung-min declares himself fit for World Cup after eye injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more